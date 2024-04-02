Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat has been forced to come forward to clarify that the hair on the top of head is not p#### hair, after fans were confused. Read more!

Doja Cat has responded to comments about her natural hair: “Let’s move forward”.

The “Paint the Town” Red rapper and singer took to her social media after being subjected to what she described as “consistent” online commentary about her hair’s texture.

“I’m seeing a pattern. I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people saying is my hair p#### hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool,” Doja Cat said on Instagram Live. “And it’s not even questions… some people are being like, that’s what it is.”

The comments started after Doja released a first look at the album cover of her upcoming single, Masc. It featured a close-up photo of her bleached blonde hair.

Doja, 28, went on to add that commenters had compared her tightly curly hair, “to sheep and p#### and carpet and popcorn and s### like that.”

In closing, Doja made a plea for growth from her fans, asking them to move along.

“We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she continued.

“I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fking parents, you know what I mean? I don’t wanna say too much.”