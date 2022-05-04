Doja Cat Tops Artist 100 Chart For The First Time

The “Say So” hitmaker is the only woman currently in the Top 10.

Rapper/singer Doja Cat is the most popular music act in America at the moment, according to Billboard. The Planet Her album creator rose to #1 on the Artist 100 chart.

This week, Doja Cat’s “Woman” sits at #7 on the Hot 100 rankings. “Need to Know” (#19), “You Right” with The Weeknd (#43), “Freaky Deaky” with Tyga (#54), and “Get Into It (Yuh)” (#73) are also on the Hot 100.

Plus, Planet Her currently holds the #6 position on the latest Billboard 200 album chart. Doja Cat’s 2021 studio LP has spent a total of 44 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Additional Hip Hop stars Jack Harlow (#7), Lil Baby (#8), Pusha T (#9), and Drake (#10) also made the most recent Artist 100’s Top 10. Pusha joined the list following the release of his No 1. album It’s Almost Dry.

Doja Cat’s climb to #1 on the Artist 100 takes place on her 119th week on the tally. The 26-year-old Los Angeles, California native debuted on the chart in November 2019.

This year has also seen rappers Kodak Black and Lil Durk reach the pinnacle of the Artist 100 for the first time. Both XXL Freshman Class alums made it to the apex of the chart in March.