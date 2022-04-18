Doja Cat Wows At Coachella, Brings Out Tyga & Rico Nasty

Doja Cat took an impressive turn on the Coachella stage in California on Sunday night, bringing out Tyga and Rico Nasty to join her.

Doja Cat recently claimed she was retiring from the music industry and wanted to “disappear” from the public eye. However, her set at Coachella demonstrated why she needs to stick around.

The “Planet Her” rapper showcased her performing credentials in an energetic set at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. She was flipped around by her backup dancers, acrobat style on a stage surrounded by lasers, flames, and dancing mushrooms, among other wild props.

Doja Cat & Friends

Doja Cat rocked the stage in a variety of eclectic outfits, putting on a spectacle for her fans. She wasn’t alone in her performance as she brought out a couple of special guests. Fellow female rapper Rico Nasty joined Doja Cat for a lively rendition of their hit song “Tia Tamera.”

Doja Cat and Rico Nasty. Thats the tweet guys pic.twitter.com/oXTk01Z24q — KILO.␈ (@kiIorders) April 18, 2022

Compton-bred rapper Tyga also pulled up, and the pair rocked the crowd with an energetic performance of “Juice.” They sauntered around each other on stage before turning up and getting hype with the crowd.

Doja Cat and Tyga ATE JUICY THE F### UP #DOJACHELLA #Coachella pic.twitter.com/GtL3tk2Mfu — Rihanna is HAVING TWINS (@wiz_thcreator) April 18, 2022

Doja Cat performed ahead of Sunday’s headliner The Weeknd, who replaced Kanye West as the headliner at the last minute after Ye pulled out with two weeks’ notice.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat and The Weeknd were revealed as the top contenders for the 2022 Billboard Awards. The Weeknd led the nominations with a grand total of 17. He’s in the running for categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top R&B Artist.

Doja Cat took the next place with nominations in a total of 14 categories. She will compete for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, among other categories at the ceremony in May.

Meanwhile, Doja will reportedly head off to Australia next year with Abel on his After Hours Till Dawn tour.