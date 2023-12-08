Donald Glover Stars In ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series Trailer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the teaser for the eight-episode program.

Donald Glover heads back to the small screen for a new series. The 40-year-old actor/musician (also known as Childish Gambino) plays a lead role in Prime Video’s upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The spy comedy is based on the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Maya Erskine (Betas, Obi-Wan Kenobi) joins Donald Glover for the reimagined version of the story.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith featuring Glover and Erskine premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024. An official 103-second teaser for the remake hit the internet on Thursday (December 7).

A description for Mr. & Mrs. Smith reads:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage? Prime Video

In addition to having a part in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover serves as co-creator for the series with Francesca Sloane. He adds the show to a television executive producer résumé that already contains the award-winning Atlanta.

Glover also worked with Amazon Studios to produce the satirical thriller Swarm. His 2019 musical film Guava Island premiered on Prime Video as well. The cast of that Hiro Murai-directed movie included Rihanna and Letitia Wright.

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith made $186 million at the domestic box office and $487 million at the worldwide box office. Director Doug Liman’s action comedy became one of the highest-grossing motion pictures for both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.