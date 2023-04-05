Donald Glover Talks Mentoring Malia Obama

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A short film by the Hollywood up-and-comer is on the way.

Donald Glover is one of the creative minds behind Amazon’s Swarm series. The Atlanta-raised entertainer hired former First Daughter Malia Ann Obama for the show.

Malia Obama served as a Swarm staff writer. The eldest child of former POTUS Barack Obama and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama also received a “teleplay by” credit for her contribution to the thriller.

GQ recently published a feature article about Donald Glover. The piece included Glover discussing mentoring Malia Obama as she prepares to release a short film via his Gilga production company.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” Donald Glover told the magazine.

Previously, Georgia-bred actress Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle talked about her experiences working with Malia Obama on Swarm. The In Pieces album creator praised Obama for her personal growth and writing abilities.

“Seeing Malia on set and then seeing how we both have evolved as our own young women, it’s pretty cool. And I’m so proud of her and how she is just like a force to be reckoned with, with such an incredible pen. She’s amazing,” stated Chlöe Bailey.

In addition to Swarm, Donald Glover created the Primetime Emmy Award-winning Atlanta which ran for four seasons on FX. Glover has won five Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year (“This Is America”), as the Hip Hop artist Childish Gambino.