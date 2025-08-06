Donald Trump Attacks Gayle King In Another Attack On Black Media Hosts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to declare Gayle King’s career was “over” while CBS faces internal changes.

Donald Trump took a direct swipe at Gayle King and her long-running morning show, using his Truth Social account to declare her professional life finished as CBS grapples with internal shakeups.

Reacting to a New York Post report suggesting CBS Mornings may be on shaky ground, Trump wrote, “Gayle King’s career is over.”

He didn’t stop there. “She should have stayed with her belief in Trump. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!”

The outburst comes just weeks after CBS confirmed it was axing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a move that raised eyebrows across the media world.

While CBS attributed the cancellation to financial reasons, some interpreted it as a strategic retreat amid growing pressure from Trump allies and conservative voices.

King, who left Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network to join CBS more than a decade ago, has become one of the network’s most recognizable anchors.

Her presence on CBS Mornings helped shape the show’s tone and credibility, but her future now appears less certain as CBS reevaluates its programming slate.

Trump’s public jab followed a legal victory in late July, when Paramount Global agreed to settle a lawsuit he filed over a 60 Minutes segment involving then-Senator Kamala Harris.

Trump alleged the interview was deceptively edited. As part of the settlement, Paramount agreed to contribute $16 million toward Trump’s future presidential library.

Though Paramount insisted the Colbert cancellation was unrelated, some insiders have speculated the network may be trying to ease tensions with conservative political figures as the 2024 election draws closer.

Trump, clearly emboldened by the settlement, has now turned his attention to King, a veteran journalist whose tenure at CBS has spanned more than a decade. Whether CBS will respond to his remarks or make changes to CBS Mornings remains to be seen.

Earlier this week, Trump lost it on Charlamagne tha God over his appearance on Lara Trump’s Fox News Show.

He called Charlamagne a “racist sleazebag,” a “Low IQ individual,” and a “dope” after the radio host criticized Trump’s presidency.