Donald Trump Slams JAY-Z & NFL Over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Donald Trump took aim at JAY-Z and Bad Bunny in the same breath during a new interview, blasting the NFL’s choice for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show and mocking the league’s new kickoff format.

Speaking to Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday night (October 6), Trump dismissed the Puerto Rican superstar’s upcoming performance and indirectly blamed JAY-Z, who has a partnership with the NFL through Roc Nation to help curate halftime talent.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy,” Trump said when asked about Bad Bunny’s selection.

He then pivoted to JAY-Z without naming him, saying, “Some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment,” before adding, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Kelly, who teed up the conversation with a jab at Bad Bunny’s political views, said, “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny Rabbit or whatever his name is. This guy who hates ICE he doesn’t like you. He accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism. Do you think maybe we should just kinda entertain blowing off the NFL, like a boycott?”

NEWSMAX: The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny Rabbit or whatever his name, this guy who hates ICE, he doesn't like you. Do you think maybe we should just blow off the NFL, like a boycott?



TRUMP: I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and while we're at it I'd like them to change the… pic.twitter.com/Lcnnj6lMJk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2025

Bad bunny Addresses Critics Of Super Bowl Performance

Bad Bunny, who has been openly critical of Trump-era immigration policies, has long supported Puerto Rican causes and spoken out against ICE.

During a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, he addressed his critics after speaking in Spanish, saying, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

The upcoming Super Bowl LX is set for February 9, 2026, in New Orleans, and the NFL has not responded to Trump’s complaints about the halftime show or the rule changes.

Trump, however, seemed more bothered by the league’s updated kickoff format than the halftime performer.

“And while we’re at it, I’d like them to change the kick-off rule, which looks ridiculous,” Trump said. “Where the ball is kicked, and the ball is floating, and everyone is standing there watching it.”

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski also weighed in after the halftime show announcement, appearing on The Benny Show to issue a warning: “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility, and deport you.”