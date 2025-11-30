Donald Trump Closes Venezuelan Airspace Via Social Media, Gets Labeled A Colonizer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump declared Venezuelan airspace off-limits in a Truth Social post that caught U.S. officials off guard and triggered a harsh response from Maduro’s regime.

President Donald Trump stunned both Washington and Caracas on Saturday by abruptly declaring Venezuelan airspace closed to all flights, igniting diplomatic outrage and confusion among U.S. officials.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social in all caps, writing: “TO ALL AIRLINES, PILOTS, DRUG DEALERS, AND HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, PLEASE CONSIDER THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

The statement blindsided U.S. defense and diplomatic circles. According to Reuters, Pentagon officials declined to comment and the White House offered no clarification, leaving military analysts questioning whether this was symbolic rhetoric or a signal of imminent action.

Venezuela’s government quickly issued a sharp rebuke, calling Donald Trump’s post a “colonialist threat” and denouncing it as a violation of international norms.

In a formal statement, officials said the move “represents a hostile, unilateral and arbitrary act, incompatible with the principles of international law.”

This latest escalation adds fuel to Donald Trump’s long-running standoff with Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s embattled president.

Maduro, in power since 2013, has accused President Trump of trying to orchestrate his removal. He’s appeared frequently on state-run television, warning of U.S. imperialism, though he has avoided naming Trump directly, something diplomatic insiders interpret as a possible attempt to de-escalate.

For nearly three months, U.S. forces have been conducting maritime operations in the Caribbean, targeting vessels suspected of drug trafficking. Trump has repeatedly linked Maduro to the drug trade, though Maduro denies any involvement.

Earlier this week, Trump told U.S. troops the military would “very soon” begin ground operations targeting Venezuelan traffickers. He has also reportedly authorized covert CIA missions inside the country.

The Venezuelan government also warned that Trump’s move would disrupt deportation flights that have returned nearly 14,000 Venezuelans from the U.S.

These flights, part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, had been operating twice a week.