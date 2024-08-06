Donald Trump Continues Attacks On Kamala Harris’s Name With “Kambala” Moniker 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump is facing backlash after continuing to mock Kamala Harris’ name, referring to her as “Kambala.”

Trump caused outrage last month by revealing he doesn’t care if he mispronounces the name of his political rival. Now he’s upped the ante by addressing her by a new name altogether.

The moniker appeared to stem from a typo in one of his many posts on his Truth Social platform Monday night (August 5). In the first post, Trump claimed, “Food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE.”

In every subsequent post, Donald Trump called the Vice President “Kambala.”

“Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews,” Trump wrote in his final message of the evening. “She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!”

During his speech at Turning Point USA Believers Summit last month, Trump denied mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name. He claimed there are more than half a dozen ways to say her name.

“There are numerous ways of saying her name. They were explaining to me, ‘you can say Kamala, you can say Kamala’, I said, ‘don’t worry about it. It doesn’t matter what I say. I couldn’t care less if I mispronounce it’,” Trump told the Florida crowd. “Some people think I mispronounce it on purpose, but actually, I’ve heard it said about seven different ways.”

Trump: And by the way, there are numerous ways of saying her name, they were explaining to me, you can say Kamala, you can say Kamala, I said, don't worry about it. It doesn't matter what I say. I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it pic.twitter.com/PuwbKOawao — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff fired back the following day. “I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name,” he said in a video shared by the Harris Campaign. “But here’s the good news. After the election, you can just call her Madam President.”

Second Gentleman @DouglasEmhoff: Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name. Here’s the good news. After the election, you can just call her Madam President pic.twitter.com/oTuD1Qf7zf — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 27, 2024

Trump’s latest attempt to mock Harris didn’t go down well on social media. Check out some reactions below.

I hope the American people are just tired of this dude. WTF is Kamabla. I’m so sick of him. Dude just go golf in Florida and go on somewhere. So weird. pic.twitter.com/BTb7TvGEuR — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) August 6, 2024

"Kamabla"



What a sad, pathetic excuse for a human being. pic.twitter.com/dsmFl3AFC1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 6, 2024

Kamabla?! 6 year olds must love that. pic.twitter.com/mmCmYtGfMX — REBEL ☕️ 𝕀𝕟𝕔𝕠𝕘𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕠 (@RBurtonOriginal) August 6, 2024