Donald Trump Brags He Could Once Get Elon Musk To “Drop” To His “Knees And Beg”  

Donald Trump blasted his former friend Elon Musk after the billionaire Tesla chief executive took a shot at him on Monday (Jul. 10). The former president of the United States bragged that he could get Musk to “drop to his knees” and “beg” for his help.
Trump took to Truth Social as the news broke that Twitter is suing Elon Musk for backing out of his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.
“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg”, and he would have done it,” boasted Donald Trump.
He also mocked the world’s richest person over his legal battle with Twitter, as reported by Washington Post.
“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” he wrote.
“P.S. Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!” he added, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Days earlier, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a “b####### artist” and claimed he told him he had voted for him, despite Musk’s claims to the contrary.
He said, “You know, he [Elon Musk] said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bulls##t artist.”
Elon Musk Responds To Donald Trump
Meanwhile, Elon Musk responded with a series of tweets on Monday (Jul. 10), saying Trump should “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” adding that he would be too old to run for president in 2024.
“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” he tweeted.
He added that Democrats must “call off the attack,” and expressed his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, stressing Donald Trump is too old for another presidential run.
Elon Musk also responded to Trump’s claims that he could make him “drop to his knees,” which he found humorous.