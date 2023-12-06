Donald Trump “Is Not Well” Trends As He’s Accused Of Having Dementia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump is once again a trending social media topic with the hashtag “#DonaldTrumpIsNotWell” making the rounds on Wednesday (December 6). Some people are convinced he’s senile, demented and on the cognitive decline, making him unfit to run in the 2024 presidential election. As one person wrote, “Donald, everyone knows you’re weaker, unsteady and confused all the time now. You even know it too. That’s why you’re constantly talking about how you “aced” your cognitive testing. When you have to tell people you aren’t senile all the time, you’re senile.”

Donald, everyone knows you’re weaker, unsteady and confused all the time now. You even know it too. That’s why you’re constantly talking about how you “aced” your cognitive testing. When you have to tell people you aren’t senile all the time, you’re senile. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/zSC1bABYBZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 6, 2023

Another added, “He thinks Barack Obama is still president. He said there were Revolutionary War airports and windmills cause cancer. He wanted to nuke hurricanes. He told everyone to chug bleach and shove bug zappers up their a####. He brags about barely passing a cognitive test,” while yet another said, “If you can’t tell that Trump is well into dementia, then you need to be tested for it yourself. He can’t remember who he’s running against or where he is or how to pronounce adult words. He’s SOOOO EMBARRASSING! #TrumpIsNotWell.”

He thinks Barack Obama is still president. He said there were Revolutionary War airports and windmills cause cancer. He wanted to nuke hurricanes. He told everyone to chug bleach and shove bug zappers up their a####. He brags about barely passing a cognitive test. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/jt5NhcIaqO — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) December 6, 2023

Trump, who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2016-2020, has been indicted multiple times since leaving the Oval Office. In August, he became the first former POTUS to be arrested after turning himself in to Fulton County jail on several RICO charges stemming from the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his 18 co-defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, took mugshots while in custody.

Trump, of course, proclaimed his innocence, telling FOX News at the time he “should have every right” to challenge what he called a “rigged” and “stolen” election. He also referred to his arrest “a travesty of justice” and added, “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Find more reactions below.

Republicans love to talk about Biden and mental fitness but neglect Trump. Trump has said Sioux City is in South Dakota, Biden could plunge the world into World War II, confused Jeb Bush for George Bush and praised North Korea Kim Jong UN as leader of 1.4 billion #TrumpIsNotWell — 💉♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) December 6, 2023