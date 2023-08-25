Donald Trump Shares His Mugshot, Asks For Donations To “Evict Crooked Joe Biden” Following Arrest 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump posted his mugshot on social media, insisting, “I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Donald Trump shared his mugshot on social media after his arrest on RICO charges for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, took mugshots while in custody. Trump returned to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to post his mugshot and ask for donations. The post was his first since being banned following the January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump wrote in the post. He soon deleted it, but the image remains on his social media platform of choice, Truth Social, and on his website.

Donald Trump embedded the mugshot alongside a statement on his site asking for contributions for his presidential run.

He referred to his arrest at “the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, calling it “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

He continued, ”I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

The former commander-in-chief then asked for donations to “to evict Crooked Joe Biden,” and “SAVE AMERICA.”

In a statement to Fox News following his arrest a defiant Donald Trump insisted “I should have every right” to challenge what he calls a “rigged” and “stolen” election. He called his arrest “a travesty of justice” and maintained his innocence, adding, “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Donald Trump hired a new lawyer before surrendering to authorities, recruiting Steve Sadow, who previously represented Gunna in the YSL RICO case.