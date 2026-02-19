Donald Trump Lusts Over Nicki Minaj At White House Black History Month Event

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump showered Nicki Minaj with compliments at Wednesday’s Black History Month reception, calling her beautiful and praising her appearance.

Donald Trump turned Wednesday’s Black History Month reception into a personal tribute to Nicki Minaj at the White House.

The president spent several minutes gushing over the Queens rapper during his remarks to the crowd. and made it clear he was impressed by more than just her political support.

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? Right? I love Nicki Minaj! She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!’ Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said, she didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know? More importantly, frankly, she gets it,” Donald Trump told the audience.

Trump’s praise came just weeks after Minaj visited the White House and received his personal $1 million gold visa card. The rapper’s political transformation has been one of Hip-Hop’s biggest shifts in recent months.

Nicki Minaj previously backed Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama but now calls herself Trump’s “number one fan.”

Her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December marked a turning point in her public political stance. She praised Donald Trump and JD Vance during that conservative gathering.

Nicki Minaj has also worked directly with Trump’s administration on international issues. She spoke at the United Nations about Christian persecution in Nigeria and thanked the president’s team for taking the matter seriously.

Trump also used Wednesday’s event to announce that Ben Carson would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The former Housing and Urban Development secretary joins a select group of Americans receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The White House reception came less than two weeks after Trump posted a racist video depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

Minaj’s fanbase has expressed mixed reactions to her political evolution. Many longtime supporters have criticized her alignment with conservative politics and Trump’s administration.

The rapper has defended her position by saying she reached a breaking point with criticism and decided to stand firm in her beliefs. She’s appeared on multiple conservative media outlets to explain her political shift.