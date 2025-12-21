Nicki Minaj Sits Down With Erika Kirk In Shocking Appearance At AmericaFest, Fawns Over Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj surprised AmericaFest attendees with an unannounced Q&A appearance alongside Turning Point USA’s new leader, Erika Kirk, on Sunday.

Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, joining new CEO Erika Kirk for a Q&A session that highlighted the rapper’s growing alignment with conservative politics.

The “Super Bass” artist took the stage as an unannounced guest, telling the crowd, “I’m honored to be here” before praising both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Minaj said the two leaders have an “uncanny” ability to connect with the American people.

“I love both of them,” Nicki Minaj said during the session. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He’s given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact. He’s from Queens, New York, like me. He’s been through everything a person could be through, publicly,” Nicki Minaj said.

“Having to constantly be lied on. It’s not that funny. Until you are in that person’s shoes, that’s being lied on, you’ll never understand what it feels like. That person is a human being. They have a family who has to read those lies, and it’s just not fair.”

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our Vice President makes me, well, I love both of them. They’re both powerful men, smart, strong, all of that. But both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to. I can relate to them. When I hear them speak, I know that they’re one of us,” Nicki Minaj added.

The rapper said she reached a breaking point after being criticized and realized her inner strength outweighed outside pressure. She stopped caring about others’ opinions and decided to stand firm, refusing to back down.

“This is not what the world used to feel like and especially for the young people, I don’t want them growing up in a world where they feel like that. I mean, they deserve for their voices to be heard,” Nicki Minaj said. “They have valid feelings, and they’re thinking about things, and it deserves attention. You know, we should listen to what they’re saying. And if you’re growing up in a world that tells you it’s taboo to say something that the masses don’t agree with, that’s not okay.”

Minaj’s appearance comes after months of increasingly public support for Trump’s administration. She recently spoke at the United Nations in November about Christian persecution in Nigeria, working directly with Trump’s team on the issue.

The rapper posted on social media, thanking “the President & his team for taking this seriously” and asking people to “lift them up in prayer.”

Her political shift represents a dramatic departure from her previous support for the Democratic Party. Nicki Minaj previously backed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton but has moved toward Republican positions over the past year.

She’s repeatedly attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over transgender policies and shared pro-Trump content on social media. Erika Kirk now leads Turning Point USA after taking over following the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September.

The organization’s former leader had a controversial history of inflammatory statements about Black Americans. Kirk previously made racist comments about “prowling Blacks” and questioned the capabilities of Black pilots.

He denied systemic racism existed and called white privilege a “racist idea.” Kirk also made disparaging remarks about Black women, claiming they were “taking opportunities” from others.

During Sunday’s AmericaFest speech, Erika Kirk said her late husband “deeply mattered on a multitude of levels” and proved to be “a peacemaker” and “coalition builder.”

She told attendees that both she and Charlie would choose “fight mode over flight in any situation.”

Nicki Minaj’s Q&A with Erika Kirk has generated significant backlash from her fanbase. Many longtime supporters expressed disappointment over her political transformation.

Nicki Minaj and who on the same stage? Plz let it be AI.. — WhenOzark (@WhenOzark) December 21, 2025

some of y'all are in a toxic relationship with Nicki Minaj. it's ok to let her go trust. 😭 — ArcadeCrave 🇬🇭 (@LoudlyIncorrect) December 21, 2025

Hear me out. Nicki Minaj is doing all this Republican crap so she can get a pardon for her P### husband so people don't say "she's married to a P###" anymore. pic.twitter.com/EhJrrZSJrS — Ramona Flowers (@icecreamflippy) December 21, 2025

Anyone that is still a fan of Nicki Minaj is beyond saving — Tee (@thegirlthato_) December 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj done lost her rabbit ass mind. — BEAN (@SymoneeOfficial) December 21, 2025