On Sunday (October 20), the former POTUS decided to stop by a McDonald’s in a key Pennsylvania county—jokes ensued.

With the presidential election just weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigns. But one particular move has people in stitches.

On Sunday (October 20), Trump decided to stop by a McDonald’s in a key Pennsylvania county. There, he threw on an employee apron and dipped some fries in grease. He also got chummy handing out orders to customers waiting in the drive-thru lane.

But he had an agenda. For weeks, Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Harris’ claim she once worked at the Golden Arches, which is included in her biography. Despite having zero evidence she didn’t work there, Trump told a Detroit crowd she “lied about working at McDonald’s.”

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller also cast doubt on Harris’ McDonald’s employment, telling reporters Trump was going to the restaurant “so that one candidate in this race could have actually worked at McDonald’s.”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber shared two photos of Trump during his McDonald’s gig and his comment section lit up with jokes. Some even claimed the McDonald’s was actually closed and it was nothing but a publicity stunt.

“He couldn’t pass the background check to work at McDonald’s,” one person wrote, while another said, “Only thing he should be serving is time!” That wasn’t even the beginning; someone else joked, “Introducing the New MCSTUPID with a side of Mcmaybelline fries” and another quipped, “Good training for his upcoming work on the prison food service line.”

Donald Trump has faced several legal challenges, including criminal charges and civil lawsuits, and some significant developments have occurred in these cases. In September 2023, a New York judge found Trump and his company liable for fraud in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The court determined that Trump and his business falsely inflated the value of assets on financial statements for years, misleading banks and insurers. While this case is civil, not criminal, it led to substantial consequences for Trump’s business operations in New York.

Trump has been criminally charged in multiple cases, too. In March 2023, Trump was indicted in New York on charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Mere months later, he was indicted by a federal grand jury for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. He’s also been indicted in two separate cases related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In May, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to Daniels. Despite his legal challenges, Trump has a loyal legion of MAGA supporters who continue to thrust him into the spotlight and possibly into the White House—again. The election takes place on November 7.