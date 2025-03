Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s address to Congress featured walkouts, silent protests, and heckling in response to his divisive rhetoric.

Donald Trump delivered his first address to Congress of his second term on Tuesday night, facing fierce resistance from Democrats, including walkouts, silent protests, and heckling as the speech unraveled into chaos.

During his hour-and-40-minute speech—the longest ever delivered by a president to Congress—Trump emphasized significant spending cuts, a tough stance on immigration, and his economic vision from the early weeks of his administration.

He reiterated his statement about “the dawn of the golden age of America” and claimed that his administration had “achieved more in 43 days” than most others accomplish in an entire four- or eight-year term.

Trump also boasted about ending the “tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies,” insisting, “our country will be woke no longer.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump threatened to implement “reciprocal tariffs” on other nations taxing the U.S. just hours after launching a trade war against Mexico, Canada, and China—America’s three largest trading partners.

The speech was met with strong resistance inside the chamber. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was ejected after interrupting Trump in protest of Medicaid cuts.

Other congressional leaders staged silent protests, with some wearing pink to oppose Trump’s policies on women and families, while others sported yellow and blue ties to show support for Ukraine following his hostile meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The NAACP strongly condemned Trump’s address on social media, calling it “full of arrogance, lies, and bigotry.”

The civil rights organization also called out Trump on his DEI remarks, tweeting, “Claiming “America is back” while our democracy is backsliding, unemployment is rising, and #DEI is being stripped away is nasty work.”

Additionally, several Democratic lawmakers, including Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-California), walked out in protest.

Check out some of their responses to Donald Trump’s address to congress below.

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just walked out of Trump's speech in the middle of it and filmed this:



“He is spewing all kinds of nonsense and b####### let me just be real.”



Good Trouble. pic.twitter.com/RZgVEjDA5q — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2025

We will not normalize… pic.twitter.com/eJh7EzI17u — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 5, 2025

I just walked out of Trump’s Joint Address on behalf of the people of California’s 37th district.



There’s only so much b####### a person can tolerate. pic.twitter.com/FZP7ZNU7qe — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) March 5, 2025

After hearing Trump spew lie after lie, I had to walk out of tonight’s address.



I’ll continue standing up for working people and against this hatred, racism, and xenophobia. pic.twitter.com/aKzw0QnNIm — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 5, 2025

Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/tCvmAr6vt1 — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) March 5, 2025