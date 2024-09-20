Donald Trump Tries To Link Kamala Harris To Diddy’s Crimes With Doctored Image

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump, who has been photographed with Diddy multiple times, reposted an edited photo of Kamala Harris with the incarcerated mogul.

Donald Trump attempted to implicate Kamala Harris in Diddy’s legal troubles by reposting an altered photo of the Vice President on Truth Social.

Trump, who has amplified lies for years, shared a meme of Diddy’s face edited onto an old image of Harris. The meme suggested Harris was involved in the “Freak Offs” detailed in the indictment against Diddy.

“Kamala doing the Diddy?” the meme read. “Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of Puff [Daddy’s] Freak Offs?”

The original photo showed Harris posing with her then-boyfriend Montel Williams and his daughter in 2001. Williams reacted to Trump supporters using the image to associate Harris with Diddy on Tuesday (September 17).

“Here they go again with ‘all black people look alike,’ Williams wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Trump’s MAGA loyalists ignored or overlooked his connection to Diddy. Trump once called the Bad Boy Records founder “a good friend” on the NBC reality show The Apprentice.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The indictment exposed how he allegedly abused, threatened and coerced women into participating in sexual activity he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

“Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during and often electronically recorded,” the indictment explained. “In arranging these Freak Offs, Combs, with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally. Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers. During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. He remains in jail after two judges denied him bail.