Donnell Rawlings Says Nicki Minaj Fans Hurt His Feelings Over His Cardi B Comment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After yet another tense interaction on social media this year, it is clear Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s years-long beef is not over. Comedian Donnell Rawlings apparently found himself in the crossfire of the stans war playing out on Twitter.

Donnell Rawlings appeared on the latest episode of Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God. The late-night talk show included Rawlings discussing Nicki Minaj’s diehard supporters known as the Barbz.

“Nicki Minaj fans hurt my feelings. Those Barbz – they drug me for a week and a half,” the former Chappelle’s Show cast member told Charlamagne Tha God. “I didn’t deserve it.”

Rawlings continued, “What I did say was Cardi B kinda destroyed Nicki Minaj’s career. When I said that, the Barbz went crazy… On top of that, the King-King Barb, [Lil Nas X], did a tweet. After that, my career was dead for two weeks.”

According to Donnell Rawlings, many of the Barbz began flooding his different social media pages with clown and unicorn emojis. New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli joked that Rawlings should have set his accounts to private.

The Nicki Minaj Vs Cardi B Beef Does Not Seem To Be Slowing Down

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been publicly feuding since at least 2018. The bad blood culminated in an infamous fight at a 2018 Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week.

Since that moment, both Hip Hop stars’ respective followers continue to engage in heated arguments online. There is also speculation that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B constantly throw subliminal shots at each other in tweets and in songs.

Some listeners took Minaj’s “after all of that surgery, you are still ugly, now that is what gets me” line on “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign as a diss directed at Cardi B. “We Go Up” came out in March of this year.

Then in September, Nicki Minaj used “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” to seemingly send other veiled shots at her rival by returning to ghostwriting attacks. The Queens, New York native said, “I ain’t talking Spanish when I say, ‘Señorita.’ Told that b#### ghostwriter, ‘Yo, send your reader.'”

Fans on Cardi B’s side believe the Bronx-raised rapper fired back a Nicki Minaj on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” which also dropped in September. Cardi raps on the song, “I stay on her mind, I got condos in that b#### head. She say she don’t f### with me. Who said that you can, ho?”