Drill rapper Dougie B was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shootout in front of Bronx Supreme Court after shooting a video with Cardi B!

Police report that drill rapper Dougie B and an associate were arrested outside of the Bronx Supreme Court in the E. 161st St. parking lot after an alleged car crash prompted thugs to blast off at each other.

Details around the detainment are murky, and charges have not been defined, but witnesses say they were shocked that it happened in broad daylight in front of the municipal building.

According to the New York Post, one bystander said she saw a “group of guys were arguing.” The woman explained, “All of a sudden I heard a gunshot.”

“So crazy because right in front of the Bronx Supreme Court?” the witness, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “What did they think was going to happen? They weren’t getting away.”

Dougie B, whose real name is Arion Howard, recently filmed a video for their song “Shake It” with Grammy winner Cardi B, was at the court for an unrelated shooting case.

AllHipHop.com reported earlier this week that the Kay Flock affiliate and Cardi B filmed a video in New York City. Both artists had been traveling and working in Los Angeles, according to the Bronx bombshell, and squeezed the shoot in to accommodate their schedules.

Nicki Minaj’s fans tried to say the two tried to copy her since she did her video on the same day.

However, those rumors were shut down after Cardi took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts! My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months, shoot Facebook, go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this 🔥! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS… talk all y’all s### make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN!!! And FREE F##### KAY FLOCK!!” Cardi B tweeted.