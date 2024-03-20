Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & Eminem Mock Jimmy Kimmel’s Manhood In “Dre’s Anatomy” Skit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel drafted a quartet of Hip-Hop royalty to assist him with an embarrassing medical issue in a hilarious “Grey’s Anatomy” parody.

On Tuesday night (March 19) Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem joined the talk show host in a skit that saw Kimmel rushed into Dre’s operating theater, where the good doctor made an unfortunate diagnosis.

“This man has no penis,” Dr. Dre declared before asking “Dr. Broadus” for a second opinion. After an examination with a magnifying glass, the duo calls for specialist help.

Dr. Jackson then emerged with a giant telescope, and “Dr. Broadus,” AKA Snoop, made Kimmel “relax” with an oxygen mask dispensing weed smoke.

“Chill, to the next episode,” Snoop advised his patient as Kimmel’s heart rate began to drop. The EKG began beeping as Dre urged, “Turn that up.” The steady beep then transformed into the distinct opening notes of “Still D.R.E.”

The skit closed out with an appearance from Eminem in full surgeon’s get-up. “You only get one shot,” Em said, holding up a massive syringe filled with green goop, as 50 Cent quips, “One shot? I been shot nine times.”

The Hip-Hop heavweights’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel came hours after Dre received a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years,” Dr. Dre told the crowd. “Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”