Dr. Dre Reveals Doctors Thought He Would Die Following Brain Aneurysm Last Year 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre spent two weeks in ICU, and doctors told his family to say their last goodbyes believing he would not pull through.

Dr. Dre revealed how close he came to death following his brain aneurysm last year, with his family invited to share their last goodbyes with the superstar producer.

The West Coast legend explained how doctors thought he was going to die during a candid interview on Dolvett Quince’s podcast. He recalled being admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in January 2021 during the pandemic.

“I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” Dr. Dre shared. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was out of here.”

However, Dr. Dre was initially unaware of the gravity of his situation when his family visited. “Nobody told me,” Dr. Dre said. “I had no idea. That was crazy.”

During his hospitalization, Dr. Dre spent two weeks in ICU, during which time he did not eat.

“Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour, on the hour, for two weeks to do these tests,” Dr. Dre said. “Basically, sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf, and all that s###.” Watch the clip below.

Dr. Dre Warns Black Men to Check On Their Blood Pressure

Just months later in June 2021, Dr. Dre revealed he was “feeling fantastic,” and shared his thoughts on his health scare.

“It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health,” he said.

“But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself,” Dr. Dre continued. “And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life.”