Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Hits One Billion Views After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg closed out the Super Bowl Halftime Show with “Still Dre,” which has now officially achieved one billion YouTube views.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg continue to collect wins following their performance at the epic Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 13).

The West Coast legends were joined by fellow headliners Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LVI mid-game concert. 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also took to the stage as special guests.

The show was praised highly for its nostalgic feel and its celebration of Hip-Hop. Moreover, fans of the performers continued to stream their music, and reports suggest Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have scored their first-ever billion-viewed YouTube video.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Join The Billion Views Club

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg closed the show with their classic 2001 collab “Still D.R.E.” Now, the music video has officially hit one billion views on YouTube. According to Billboard, this is both artists’ first entry into YouTube’s one billion club. The video hit the milestone number just a few days after the Halftime Show. Watch the video below.

Furthermore, songs from Sunday’s performers continue to dominate the charts. Earlier this week AllHipHop reported Dr. Dre was sitting atop the iTunes chart with “The Next Episode,” featuring Snoop Dogg. The duo also nabbed the number two spot with “Still D.R.E.”

Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige also appeared in the Top 10 alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop. At the time of writing the stars of Super Bowl LVI mid-game performance occupy 7 of the Top 10 spots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre revealed that he and Mary J. Blige went straight back to his home studio following their show on Sunday. “We went downstairs to the studio and she was playing me samples and we were just vibing out,” Dre said. He also admitted, “we’re talking about working together on her next project.” However, he was premature in making the announcement and apologized to Mary for leaking the news!