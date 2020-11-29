Dr. Dre Wife Loses Bid To Sanction Producer For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre’s wife seems to be facing an uphill battle as she takes on the Aftermath founder in divorce court.
According to reports, Nicole Young was handed a loss by a judge presiding over her case, after a failed attempt to get the Los Angeles Superior court to sanction Dr. Dre for $100,000.
Nicole Young is forcing Dr. Dre into court for an in-person deposition, despite an outbreak of the coronavirus which has shut down most court proceedings.
Dr. Dre’s Ex Claims He Is Starving Her And Left Her With “Close To Nothing”
While Nicole won her request to haul Dr. Dre into court, her bid to sanction him for refusing to turn over sensitive financial information has been squashed – for now.
The judge is allowing Nicole to access certain documents pertaining to the case, as the couple fight over an $850 million fortune.
Nicole Young claims Dr. Dre forced her to sign a prenup, while he says she signed the document voluntarily.
In the last round of legal wrangling, she says Dre has yet to pony up anything, much less the $2 million a month she was seeking in spousal support.