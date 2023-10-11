Drake And DJ Khaled Blasted By DJ Vlad Over Silence On Hamas-Israel Conflict  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Vlad claims Drake and DJ Khaled are silent on the war between Hamas and Israel for fear of losing sales.

DJ Vlad called out Drake and DJ Khaled over their silence on the war between Hamas and Israel, condemning them for not using their platforms to speak out.

While several high-profile celebrities have addressed the current conflict on social media, the Jewish-raised OVO founder and Palestinian-American DJ have remained silent on the topic.

Vlad took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Drake and DJ Khaled for not speaking out.

“Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven’t said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?” he asked. “It’s not like Drake is too busy. He’s been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?”

The podcast host claimed the duo has avoided taking a stance because it might affect their sales.

“It’s because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn’t dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase,” he continued. “Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans.”

Vlad then compared Drake and Khaled to Tupac, claiming the Hip-Hop icon would have spoken out.

“That’s the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac,” Vlad added. “You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

Read his post below.