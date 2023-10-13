Drake Bets $850,000 On Logan Paul In His Fight Against Dillion Danis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans say they are voting against the Canadian artist.

Drake is a serial gambler who’s willing to put down big bucks when it comes down to betting on his favorite athlete to win. While things seem to have been slow for a minute, Champagne Papi is back— betting almost $1 million on Logan Paul to win in a boxing match against Dillion Danis on Saturday (October 14).

He took to Instagram on Thursday (October 12) to share his bet, captioning the post, “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores. @stake @loganpaul.”

Danis made the news public, tweeting out, “850 on my head is disrespect.”

850 on my head is disrespect. pic.twitter.com/fpoVFD5XK3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

The boxer posted a screenshot of Drake’s Stake bet, where he posted a receipt of $850,000, with 1.59 odds and an estimated payout of over $1.35 million.

The Grammy Award-winning artist isn’t playing with Monopoly money either and fans are taking note. Drake is betting that Paul wins by a knockout. According to Outkick, many betters are waging against Drake and Paul.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, Drake has been working with Stake.com for almost two years. Since Drake has been involved with Stake.com, he’s rumored to have lost more than $4 million in bets over the year 2022.