Drake Brands Atlanta “The Most Important Place In Rap Music” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake showed love to the ATL during his show in the city Monday night, hailing Atlanta as the modern-day hub of rap music.

Houston may be where it all started for Drake, but Atlanta is where it’s at, with the OVO founder calling the city “the most important place in rap music,” bar none.

The It’s All A Blur tour rolled into the city for the first of two shows on Monday (September 25) at State Farm Arena. Drake paid tribute to the city and its contributions to Hip-Hop while addressing the crowd.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” Drake mused. “All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be proud of yourselves.”

Drake also noted the impact ATL and its artists have had on his own career. “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, the majority of them come from right here in Atlanta. So y’all make some noise for yourselves tonight,” he added. “We celebrating you.”

Check out the clip below.

The “Rich Flex” hitmaker also showed love to some famous friends in the building, giving a shout-out to his show opener, U.K. rap sensation Central Cee.

“Make some noise for my brother Central Cee killing this s### tonight,” Drake said before welcoming his other special guests. “Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know. And of course, make some noise for Trae Young in here one time tonight. Real A-Town s###, wassup!”