Central Cee Sparks Curiosity With Cryptic Caption On Ice Spice And Doja Cat Pics 

Central Cee shared some pics after hanging out with fellow rappers Doja Cat and Ice Spice for New York Fashion Week.

Central Cee is making the rounds Stateside after officially securing the U.K. song of the summer with his record-breaking smash hit “Sprinter,” a collab with fellow British rapper Dave.

The West Londoner has been spotted multiple times hanging out with Drake and attending his It’s All A Blur Tour shows and opening the concert in Phoenix recently. The transatlantic duo has also been in the studio together, recently dropping a collab On The Radar freestyle.

This weekend, Central Cee hit up New York Fashion Week along with a host of other Hip-hop stars, including Ice Spice and Doja Cat.

https://x.com/UKRapDaily/status/1701323899055624328?s=20

Central Cee famously rapped about the “Planet Her” creator on his viral hit “Doja.” What’s less known is that he has unreleased music with Ice Spice. The pair recorded a joint offering, a remix of her breakout hit, “Munch,” although it never saw the light of day.

https://x.com/IceInfos/status/1701090464609226820?s=20

However, they have recorded other music in recent months, and are working on releasing a collab.

Central Cee and Ice Spice were spotted deep in conversation at NYFW, perhaps discussing their joint offering. However, some fans were quick to start rumors about a potential romantic link up after DJ Zack Bia announced Cench is single during a recent concert.

Central Cee Posts Ice Spice And Doja Cat

On Monday (September 11), Central shared a carousel of images from his adventures, including photos of Ice Spice and Doja Cat. He added a cryptic caption which when translated reads, “I seek refuge in Allah from the devil of the evil.”

Many in the comments section speculated about Cench hooking up with one of the ladies now that he’s newly single.

He was dating influencer Madeline Argy, but the two seemingly called it quits. Their alleged breakup comes shortly after the model TikTok star received backlash for comments about wanting to “live in a sundown town.” She later apologized, pleading racial ignorance for using the term, which refers to segregated towns in the U.S., mistaking it for meaning “cute American towns.”

Despite the separation, Argy, who was in New York at the same time as the rapper, is still keeping tabs on Central Cee. She shared an image of herself on Instagram Sunday watching Cench’s IG story.