Drake Celebrates “Full Circle Moment” After Tying Michael Jackson for Billboard Hot 100 Record 

Drake says he’s “still got work to do,” after “First Person Shooter” debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, tying Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 hits by a male solo artist.

The track marked his thirteenth chart-topper, equalling the King of Pop’s feat achieved in 1995 with “You Are Not Alone.”

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, Drake shared an AI-generated image of Michael Jackson taking a selfie wearing an OVO hoodie. He tagged his “First Person Shooter” co-star J. Cole, writing, “Mooooooooood.”

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story, Drake noted his feature on Travis Scott’s 2018 hit “Sicko Mode” was not included in the numbers, otherwise he’d have 14 hits. “We got work to do,” he added.

Drake Dons Michael Jackson’s Iconic White Glove – But is It The Real Thing?

The OVO founder also shared two photos of himself having a celebratory drink while wearing a sequined white glove that looks suspiciously like Michael Jackson’s signature piece. He also shared a throwback pic of his character in Degrassi as MJ wearing the white glove and famous red leather jacket. “Full circle moment,” he wrote alongside the image.

Check out the photos below.

Instagram/Drake

It’s unclear if Drake owns Michael Jackson’s iconic white glove, which sold at auction for $480,000 months after the singer’s death. The sale earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the most expensive glove ever sold at auction.

However, According to SmithsonianMag, Drake does own the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold. He purchased a gold and ruby crown ring designed by Tupac Shakur at a Sotheby’s sale for just over $1 million earlier this year.

Meanwhile, For All The Dogs also debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 this week with 402,000 first-week units. The project also becomes his “lucky” thirteenth No. 1 album, trailing behind Jay-Z in the record books, who sits at fourteenth. The Beatles are the all-time Billboard 200 chart leaders with nineteen chart-toppers.