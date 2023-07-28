Drake Unveils Tupac’s $1 Million Crown Ring: Rare Piece Just Sold At Auction 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake appears to have purchased the yellow gold and ruby encrusted crown ring, which recently sold at auction for a whopping $1.02 million.

​​Drake’s already extensive jewelry collection, which includes some rare and exclusive pieces, just got even more unique after the rapper seemingly purchased a piece branded the most valuable Hip-Hop artifact ever sold at auction.

On Tuesday (July 25), Sotheby’s announced Tupac Shakur’s yellow gold crown piece had sold for a record-breaking $1.02 million.

The ring was designed by ‘Pac himself and is encrusted with 10 carats of cabochon rubies and nearly five carats of diamonds. It also bears the inscription “Pac & Dada 1996″ in honor of the rapper’s engagement to Kidada Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones.

Although the auction house did not name the wealthy buyer, it is now in the possession of one of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars. On Thursday Drake took to his Instagram Story to promote his new song with Travis Scott, “Meltdown,” from the newly released Utopia album.

However, all eyes were on the extravagant ring Drake shared in the image, Tupac’s one-of-a-kind crown ring. Check out the image below.

Back in January, Drake used the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” video to show off several of Pharrell Williams’ iconic Jacob & Co. Pieces. Among them, Skateboard P’s 14K three-tone N.E.R.D Pendant Chain, White Gold Brain Pendant Chain and his iconic Skateboard Pendant Chain, all of which had been recently sold at auction.

In December last year, Drake debuted his bespoke Previous Engagements diamond chain, which features a massive rock for each of the exes Drizzy considered popping the question to. The piece reportedly has 351.38 carats worth of diamonds.