Drake Claims Music Charts Were “Fixed” After ‘Scorpion’ To Give Other Artists “A Fair Shot”  

Drake and 21 Savage are on course to debut at No.1 with ‘Her Loss,’ but Drizzy says the charts were ‘fixed” after he dropped Scorpion.

Drake set streaming records with the release of his fifth studio album, Scorpion, in June 2018, racking up an unprecedented one billion streams in its first week.

The project was also certified platinum on the day it was released, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, marking the biggest week of 2018 for an album, and Drizzy’s eighth successive No.1. Scorpion, is still ranked on the Billboard 200 in 2022, currently sitting at No. 64 after 227 total weeks on the chart.

However, according to Drake, the project was too successful for its own good.

Drake On the Affect Of Scorpion

Drake made the claims during a recent appearance on the Off The Record podcast with DJ Akademiks. While his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage, was in the studio, the Hip-Hop superstar spoke to the host via facetime.

“Ever since we were dunning off the charts from Scorpion, they fixed the charts anyway. So, it is what it is. You know they had to give other people a fair shot, so the streaming isn’t what it was,” Drake stated.

Nonetheless, he claimed he cares more about the “feeling” than the streams a project racks up.

“We’ll do what we do. At the end of the day it’s more about the feeling, the momentum. It’s not about the exact numbers,” he added. Check out the clip below.

The same week Drake dropped Scorpion, changes Billboard made to their streaming model took effect.

Previously, streams through ad-supported services were given more weight. The changes meant streams through paid subscription services would count for more in Billboard’s song and album rankings.

Meanwhile, according to Chart Data, Drake and 21 Savage are on course to debut at No.1 with Her Loss, projected to hit 400k in the first week of release.

The duo just shared the visuals for ‘Privileged Rappers,’ watch the video below.