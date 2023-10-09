Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Jumps Into Joe Budden Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dennis Graham shared a message for his son’s “haters” amid Drake’s renewed beef with rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden.

Drake’s beef with Joe Budden became a family affair. The Canadian superstar’s father Dennis Graham offered support by lashing out at Budden and others via social media.

“It’s a f###### shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater m########### trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on, and to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his g###### business as long as they’re of legal age,” Graham wrote in an Instagram comment. “I am sick of these old f###### haters f###### with my son. If you don’t like what he does keep it moving m###########, he’s not bothering you!!!!!!!!!!”

Graham unleashed the message aimed at his son’s critics after Drake took another shot at Budden on Instagram.

“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” Drake wrote.

Last week, the OVO artist claimed Budden “failed at music” in response to the rapper-turned-podcaster’s criticism of Drake’s new album For All the Dogs. Drake said Budden was “projecting his own self-hate,” calling Budden the “poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

Read Drake’s rant about Budden below.