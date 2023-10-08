Birdman Orders Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God To Put Some “Respek” On Drake’s Name

The tension between Drake and Joe Budden was palpable Saturday (October 7) after the two verbally sparred on social media.

The tension between Drake and Joe Budden was palpable Saturday (October 7) after the two verbally sparred on social media. Drake was evidently bothered by Budden’s recent comments about the OVO Sound founder’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, and chose to fire back. In a lengthy Instagram comment, Drake basically called Budden a “failure” and Budden replied by telling Drake to grow up.

Of course, Birdman is team Drake all day. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Cash Money Records founder defended Drake, telling Budden, “Calm down brother you not built 4this real gangsta s###. @champagnepapi [GOAT].” He also addressed Charlamagne Tha God—who’d been beefing with Drake for weeks leading up to the album release—saying, “I think you mean good and I respek you even though we had our difference but I respek you @cthagod but respek @champagnepapi @cashmoneyofficial.”

Akademiks, Joe budden & charlamagne have come for Nicki Minaj yet birdman only support Drake when the same folks came for him I told y’all they don’t f### w shorty pic.twitter.com/KBNDzIUhTJ — 215Live (@troublewoman215) October 8, 2023

Earlier this week, a video surfaced on social media of Budden critiquing For All the Dogs album on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. As part of his diatribe, Budden took issue with Drake name-dropping young people like popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and suggested he should surround himself with people his own age.

“He rappin’ for the children,” he said. “Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n###a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f##k away from some of these younger n###as. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I can accept that.”

Joe Budden GOES IN on Drake’s For All The Dogs album 😂 “I don’t give a f### about you & Kai Cenat” “This is like Yachty rapping… I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people” Joe Budden Podcast Episode 664 pic.twitter.com/IjDvZdK3Hc — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 7, 2023

In response to an Instagram post containing the clip, Drake eviscerated Budden, writing, “@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat.

“pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering. You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.”

He continued, “I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole ‘everybody’s entitled to their opinion’ is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”