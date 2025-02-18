Drake Disrespects DeMar DeRozan As Melyssa Ford Goes Rogue Over “Gimme A Hug” Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is momentum shifting in Drake’s favor or will the petty antics come back to bit him?

Drake has once again made it known that he’s not pleased with his former NBA pal DeMar DeRozan.

On Monday (February 17), a video of Drake performing at his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia went viral after a fan captured him tossing a DeRozan jersey to the ground from the stage.

The moment occurred when a fan apparently threw the former Raptors player’s jersey on stage while the Toronto rapper was in the middle of performing he and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album cut “Rich Flex.”

In the clip circulating on social media, Drake can be seen un-wrinkling the balled up jersey and taking a peak at the back of it for a split second before crumbling it back up and throwing it beneath his feet.

Drake threw a DeMar DeRozan Raptors jersey off the stage 😭 pic.twitter.com/ycwuQpZWsn — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 17, 2025

The decisive move quickly sent shockwaves through social as users began rehashing the fallout between Drake and DeRozan following the Compton native’s appearance in the music video for Kendrick Lamar‘s Grammy award winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

In a response embedded within the extensive thread of replies on the tweet featuring the video, a user wrote, “Dissing basketball players instead of the rapper that called him a p### in front of millions of people.”

Another user added, “CONTEXT: DeMar DeRozan then appeared on stage during Lamar’s Juneteenth concert at the Inglewood Forum and later made a cameo appearance in the “Not Like Us” music video. Can’t blame Drake I’d do the same.”

As if Drake’s public humiliation ritual involving DeRozan‘s jersey wasn’t enough of an ante-upping antic a part of his game of get back post-Kendrick Lamar beef, yet another one of Drizzy’s targeted frenemies is also indirectly feeling his wrath.

Following the release of he and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which sees Drake mercilessly diss his friend-turned-foe Joe Budden on the album track “Gimme A Hug,” he reportedly paid for all of the meals at a steakhouse in Texas. The petty detail of it all lies in the rumor that the entrepreneur believed to be the owner of the establishment is apparently the spouse of the rapper-turned-podcaster’s ex.

Additionally, Drake’s strategy of name-dropping Budden’s podcast cohost, Melyssa Ford, on the aforementioned track also appears to be wreaking havoc. In addition to adding the track with the inflammatory lyrics about Budden to her Instagram profile, Ford’s reaction to hearing Drake’s lyrics about her seemingly lack any sort of sympathy for the awkward position they put the “Pump It Up” rapper in.

Check out the clip of Budden and Ford reacting to Drake’s “Gimme Me A Hug” in the post below.

Joe Budden warned Melyssa Ford not to fall for Drake's trap after he complimented her & dissed him on 'Gimme a Hug' Now Melyssa Ford is 100% team Drake after quoting him multiple times, changing her bio, & releasing this video for Drake. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lZlljwvBTb — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 16, 2025