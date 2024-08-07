Drake Fans Mocked By Fans For Spilling Tea On Exes In Mega Dump 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake made some surprising revelations about his former lovers in his recent content dump, leading fans to react.

Drake shocked everyone when he posted a mega dump of unreleased music and behind-the-scenes footage, seemingly out of nowhere.

On Tuesday (August 6), the OVO honcho dropped a whopping 100GB of content on a website called 100gigs.org. News of the dump exploded onto social media, with fans trawling through the various files.

In addition to three new songs, fans honed in on some of the video clips, including some with Drake discussing past lovers.

In one, Drake reveals that he wrote a song about one rumored ex-flame and recorded it with another former lover. He told his mother that his 2016 collaboration with Rihanna, “Too Good,” was “more about me and Serena.”

Drake was romantically linked to tennis superstar Serena Williams before her marriage.

“It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them.” Drake explained. “If I’m going to talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making a song that they like.”

He added, “I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

When his mother replied, “and she is seeing someone else,” Drake shrugged, saying, “I don’t know, mom.”

Drake said Too Good Featuring Rihanna off Views is about Serena Williams



“I know Serena very well and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.” pic.twitter.com/bxzrfEeSkS — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 7, 2024

Social media users clowned Drake for the admissions, with one claiming, “He is so obsessed omg.”

He is so obsessed omg — 'B (@TheMightyB____) August 7, 2024

Another person added, “Getting your ex Rihanna to sing about your other ex Serena is insane.”

Getting your ex Rihanna to sing about your other ex Serena is insane — Finessi-son (@Fikison) August 7, 2024

Another clip raising eyebrows online featured Drake discussing the woman who inspired “Hotline Bling.”

“We just finished f###### and her phone would be blowing up,” he told some friends. ”So I saved her name in my phone as ‘Hotline Bling.’ That’s always been her name in my phone.” He also joked that he would have called himself “Hotline Bling” if he were a Dancehall artist.

Drake in the studio creating Hotline Bling



He was thinking about putting Future on the song pic.twitter.com/MvrPyrRnfq — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 6, 2024

While many of the comments reacted to the over-zealous laughter of someone off-camera, others insisted Drake looked“corny.”

“Such a cornball,” one user replied.

“I feel like this entire drop has only made Drake look even cornier and weird with women,” another said.

I feel like this entire drop has only made Drake look even cornier and weird with women — Lanier (@Coolesdolo) August 7, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, Drake was also catching heat over his Latto collab. Nicki Minaj fans accused him of turning on her for linking someone she fell out with publicly. Check out some of the reactions below.

nicki held Drake down and didn’t switch on him like everyone did during the Kendrick beef just for him to collab with latto… pic.twitter.com/iNNs2e18kP — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 6, 2024

Nicki after that Latto and drake snippet pic.twitter.com/WoC8l1hSNv — 𓆗Rღmeღ𓆗❤️‍🔥 (@Dopeboyfleek) August 6, 2024

nicki better have that same energy for drake after that latto collab, as she did for ming pic.twitter.com/lJTCYzuEIh — ໊ (@8SLEEZE) August 6, 2024