Drake Suggests Critics Of His “For All The Dogs” Album Have Personal Issues With Him

Are the negative reviews fair? Or is there an agenda at play?

Drake’s For All the Dogs could be considered the Canadian superstar’s most polarizing project of his career. Many listeners, like podcast host Joe Budden, have publicly criticized Drizzy’s latest body of work.

Professional critics also panned the album. In fact, For All the Dogs only managed to earn a 52/100 score on the review aggregation website Metacritic.com. 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind received a 73/100 score.

Drake does still have support for his new LP. One supporter on the X platform went to bat for the man also known as Champagne Papi. Artist manager, TP, earned a co-sign from the OVO Sound leader on Instagram.

Overnight, Drake reposted TP’s tweet to his Instagram Story. The post read, “Y’all should stop tryna hide behind music critique and just go ahead and tell the personal stories of what bruh did to y’all lmao. Cuz this s### is insane at this point.”

Joe Budden became the face of the negative reactions to For All the Dogs. The self-described retired rapper then became Drake’s main target. Drizzy fired back by claiming Budden was really upset because he failed as a recording artist.

The two rappers have been frenemies for years. In 2016, Joe Budden released multiple diss tracks aimed at Drake after the Toronto native seemingly threw shots at him on “4PM In Calabasas” and French Montana’s “No Shopping” track. That era of tension started after Budden gave harsh commentary about Drake’s Views album.

For all the mixed reviews for For All the Dogs, Drake’s eighth studio LP is on pace to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 410,000 first-week units. Honestly, Nevermind opened with 204,000 units last year. 2016’s Views launched with 1.04 million units.