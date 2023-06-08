Drake Fuels Rumors Of J Hus Collab After U.K Afroswing Pioneer Announces New Single  

After teasing the launch of his highly anticipated upcoming album last month, J Hus is gearing up to drop a new single with a rumored guest appearance from Drake.
Whispers of a possible collab emerged on Wednesday (Jun. 7), shortly after the East London-based Afroswing pioneer shared a snippet of some new music. He posted a video of himself dancing to the song, showing off some TikTik-worthy choreography while putting fans on notice that he’s ready to take over the summer.
“Who told u bad man don’t dance? Who told u gangsters don’t dance?…Summer is Already Mine,” J Hus declared in the caption. The single is expected to feature on his upcoming third studio album, titled DON’T SAY MILITANCY. Listen to the snippet below.
While J Hus remained tight-lipped about further details of the single, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to reveal the title while hinting at the release date and a possible collab.
“@theuglygram trouble is there tmrw,” Drake captioned the audio clip. Fans took the post as a collab hint, check out the responses at the end of the page.
It’s not the first time, J Hus and Drake joined forces for a surprise announcement. In 2019, the “Did You See” hitmaker stunned the audience at The 02 Arena in London when he joined Champagne Papi on stage.
While Drizzy teamed up with multiple British rap royals on the U.K. leg of his Assassination Vacation Tour, this guest appearance was especially significant. At the time, J-Hus was thought to be behind bars after receiving time for carrying a knife in public. However, Drake announced his release during the show and brought J Hus out to celebrate his freedom.
Twitter Reacts To Possible Drake And J Hus Collab