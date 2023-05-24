U.K. Rapper J Hus Hints At New Album With Cryptic Billboards: “Don’t Say Militancy”  

J Hus has finally listened to fans’ prayers for new music, teasing his highly anticipated new album with a series of cryptic messages.
Earlier this week, social media users began sharing images of billboards plastered across London promoting the upcoming project. The Spotify-sponsored ads feature a U.K. phone number and police caution-style tape bearing the words “DON’T SAY MILITANCY.”
Fans spotted the same caution tape outside London’s Stratford station, a stone’s throw from where the “Did You See Me” hitmaker grew up. J Hus associate Creepa shared the image on Snapchat, although he remained tight-lipped about any further details.
When curious Londoners followed the clues and dialed the number printed on the billboards, they were met with a curious greeting, questioning if the rapper is back “outside again.” This was then followed by some instructions from J Hus himself.
“Yo! All militarians, press 1 to leave a message. Press 2 to opt in to receive text updates. We’re back. Don’t Say Militancy,” J Hus added, seemingly hinting at the project’s title.
Earlier this month, influencer Mimi The Music Blogger predicted J Hus would drop later this week. She shared a screenshot of a comment he made about releasing the new album before his birthday, which falls on May 26.
Meanwhile, J Hus recently wiped his Instagram account, a surefire sign an artist has something planned.
Back in February, the East Londoner promised a summer release for the follow-up to his U.K. No. 1 album, Big Conspiracy. However, he threw fans a curve ball by announcing his plans to spend the next 12 months working on a movie.