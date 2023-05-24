U.K. Rapper J Hus Hints At New Album With Cryptic Billboards: “Don’t Say Militancy”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After teasing his long-awaited third album for years, J Hus looks set to deliver on his promise to release the project this summer.

J Hus has finally listened to fans’ prayers for new music, teasing his highly anticipated new album with a series of cryptic messages.

Earlier this week, social media users began sharing images of billboards plastered across London promoting the upcoming project. The Spotify-sponsored ads feature a U.K. phone number and police caution-style tape bearing the words “DON’T SAY MILITANCY.”

⚠️ J HUS IS BACK ⚠️



A collection of #DontSayMilitancy billboards have been launched with a phone number for fans to ring!



Give it a call & you’ll realise that new Hus music is on the way! 📞 pic.twitter.com/RgSOd4o4Fs — CGuk (@CreativeGenUK) May 23, 2023

Fans spotted the same caution tape outside London’s Stratford station, a stone’s throw from where the “Did You See Me” hitmaker grew up. J Hus associate Creepa shared the image on Snapchat, although he remained tight-lipped about any further details.

When it comes from creepa it’s official 🔥🔥🔥#DontSayMilitancy EZMALAY EZMALAY pic.twitter.com/JJiyjVJUsJ — Kojo-lee! (@_kwreus) May 24, 2023

When curious Londoners followed the clues and dialed the number printed on the billboards, they were met with a curious greeting, questioning if the rapper is back “outside again.” This was then followed by some instructions from J Hus himself.

“Yo! All militarians, press 1 to leave a message. Press 2 to opt in to receive text updates. We’re back. Don’t Say Militancy,” J Hus added, seemingly hinting at the project’s title.

J HUS IS BACKKKKK 😭😭😭😭😭



This number was on a billboard that said “Don’t say Militancy”, I had to find out what was going on lol pic.twitter.com/eVA61qfowd — Happi. (@HappiMusic) May 23, 2023

Earlier this month, influencer Mimi The Music Blogger predicted J Hus would drop later this week. She shared a screenshot of a comment he made about releasing the new album before his birthday, which falls on May 26.

It's Jhus birthday in four days and he said he'd give us something, so THIS WEEK WE ARE GETTING NEW MUSIC pic.twitter.com/ZhLd9QTu1a — Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, J Hus recently wiped his Instagram account, a surefire sign an artist has something planned.

Back in February, the East Londoner promised a summer release for the follow-up to his U.K. No. 1 album, Big Conspiracy. However, he threw fans a curve ball by announcing his plans to spend the next 12 months working on a movie.