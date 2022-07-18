Drake Fuels Speculation Surrounding Rumored Arrest In Sweden On Marijuana Charges  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake seemed to confirm the arrest rumors sharing a document titled, “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

Drake had the internet in a frenzy last week after rumors of his arrest while overseas began swirling online.

Reps for the Toronto-bred rap superstar came forward to deny the speculation following the gossip. “Free Drake” began trending on Twitter on Thursday evening (Jul. 14), as word spread that Drake had been arrested on marijuana charges while in Sweden. The rapper was said to have been in a nightclub in the capital city when he was nabbed by cops.

However, team Drizzy confirmed the rapper was not arrested and was in fact in his hotel room.

Nonetheless, a recent photo dump has fans wondering if Drake was detained in Sweden after all. The “Take Care” hitmaker shared a series of photos from his adventures while in Europe. Among them is a document issued by Swedish authorities for those detained by cops. Translated into English, it’s titled … “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

The document is laid out in two parts, informing the reader of their rights under the law and explaining the next steps. It states if Drake was apprehended, he would have had “the right to know what he’s being detained for, and the right to legal counsel.”

The letter also notes. “An interrogation will be held with you as soon as possible; …If the prosecutor requests a court trial, you will be notified of this at once.”

Drake declined to give any further information and did not mention the incident in the post’s caption. Though he appears to confirm the arrest rumors, he may just be trolling. Check out the document below.