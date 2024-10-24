Drake Hands Dancers Stacks Of Cash At Wild Houston Birthday Bash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake is turning up for his birthday, celebrating with his parents before letting loose at a lavish bash at a Houston strip club.

Drake knows how to party, throwing a wild birthday bash at Houston strip club to celebrate turning 38.

The OVO Sound boss marked another year around the sun on Thursday, October (October 24). He kicked off his celebrations with his friends and family at a private party on Wednesday night at Houston’s Area 29 strip club.

Footage from the evening shows Drake alongside his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham, as his guests sing “Happy Birthday.” The trio stood in front of a giant cake shaped like the numbers of Drake’s birth year, adorned with large sparklers.

Drake really turned up the heat later in the evening with NSFW clips showing him handing out money to half-naked dancers. However, unlike most millionaire rappers, Drake didn’t throw money, he handed the dancers stacks of cash.

Drake bringing in his 38th birthday tonight in Houston, TX with friends and family. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TbDAdeTVW4 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2024

Other videos show the Canadian superstar’s piles of cash, including one clip of some dancers carrying $50,000. In the aftermath, the club was littered with bills and staff shoveled handfuls of cash into the bags to be counted.

Chubbs • TVGucci • Area 29

Drake’s birthday celebration 🥳

10.24.2024 • HTX pic.twitter.com/cCerIkMzDp — OVO MEMBERS ⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) October 24, 2024

Although he was the birthday boy Drake gave his guests a special surprise, previewing an unreleased track. A brief snippet of the song circulating online set tongues wagging. At the end of the clip, Drake can be heard rapping, “p#### boy better be ready.”

More life to the GOAT 💯@drake unreleased song playing 🔥🔥



38th Birthday Party

Houston, TX

10•24•2024 pic.twitter.com/sThoc4qAAT — OVO MEMBERS ⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) October 24, 2024

It’s unclear who Drake is putting on notice, but fans were excited nonetheless.

“Incoming heater drizzy bouta drop the album to get winter rollin,” one fan shared on X (Twitter). “need this released ASAP,” added another.

The song appears to be one French-British rap star Octavian preview earlier this year. Listen to it below.