Drake Joins Backstreet Boys In Toronto To Perform “One Of The Greatest Songs Of All Time” 

Drake joined the quintet for a rendition of “I Want It That Way” with a little “Hold On, We’re Going Home” thrown in for good measure.

Drake got to live out his childhood dreams and sing “one of the greatest songs in the world,” performing “I Want It That Way” live on stage at home in Toronto as an honorary sixth member of Backstreet Boys.

The 6 God doesn’t do anything by halves. While most people only get to belt out the late 90s pop hit for a spot of karaoke, this weekend (Jul. 2), Drake joined the band for their set at the Budweiser Stage. Before getting into his performance, he explained why Backstreet Boys’ 1999 love song holds a special place in his heart.

Drake Recalls A Special Backstreet Boys Memory

“At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me and one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I would dance with her,” Drake revealed. “And it was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.”

Drake continued calling the track “one of the greatest songs of all time,” before he took a walk down memory lane. “If she can see me now,” Drake added.

Although Drizzy has recently been in his dance music bag, the rapper loves to flex his singing chops. He did just that, integrating his own iconic hit “Hold On, We’re Going Home” into the collaborative effort. Check out Drake singing with Backstreet Boys below.

Drake preforming with the Backstreet Boys pic.twitter.com/WjGg9Y2TQm — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 3, 2022

However, Drake wasn’t done with the joint performances. On Sunday, he linked with Lil Baby and a host of other rappers at Michael Rubin’s All White of 4th July party. The pair entertained the star-studded crowd with their collab “Yes Indeed.”

#Drake & #LilBaby performing in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin's 4th of July Party 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DzM1hfMh5 — Respectful Rap (@RapRespectful) July 4, 2022

He certainly had a lot to celebrate after scoring big with a winning bet following a run of mega losses. Check out the report from AllHipHop to see how the ”Drake Curse” was finally broken.