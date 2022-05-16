Drake & Kanye West Win Big As Diddy & Travis Scott Debut New Songs At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards saw big wins for Hip-Hop artists, including Drake, who retained his place at the top of the BBMA leaderboard.

Drake and Kanye were big winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15).

They were among the Hip-Hop artists scoring big wins during the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kanye West received more awards than any other male in 2022, topping six categories, coming second only to Olivia Rodrigo, who received a total of seven wins. Donda was named Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album on the night. Ye also was crowned Top Christian Artist and Top Gospel Artist, his third time receiving the gospel accolade. Furthermore, he won Top Gospel Song for a record third time and Top Gospel Album for a second time. He has a career total of 17 Billboard Music Awards placing him tied for 7th place on the all-time BBMA leaderboard.

Drake, who tops the leaderboard added another five awards to his collection, taking his total to 34. He picked up wins for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Male Rap Artist. Additionally, Certified Lover Boy was named the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Rap Album.

Doja Cat was another of the night’s most celebrated, collecting four awards. Planet Her received Top R&B Album, and she also won Top R&B Female Artist. Top R&B Male Artist went to The Weeknd, who had received the most nominations, 17, going into the event.

Elsewhere during the event, host Diddy debuted his brand-new song to open the show. He brought out Bryson Tiller, who features on “Gotta Move On,” to perform with him.

ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!



GO TO https://t.co/RCaVWoZYpT TO PRE-SAVE MY NEW SINGLE “GOTTA MOVE ON” FEAT. @BRYSONTILLER!!!



WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ pic.twitter.com/ObDO8xSDku — LOVE (@Diddy) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Travis Scott gave his first televised performance since the Astroworld disaster last fall. He performed his song “Mafia” during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

travis scott performs mafia at billboards music awards 2022 pic.twitter.com/64QmVgJWuK — 🌱 (@aplasticplant) May 16, 2022

