Drake Laments “Depressing” Winter As Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Super Bowl Ad Airs 

A new Super Bowl ad has fans convinced Kendrick Lamar will perform his Drake diss “Not Like Us” at the Big Game next month.

Drake shared an uplifting message with his fans to get them through the “depressing” winter season as the NFL teased Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl performance with an ad featuring “Not Like Us.”

Earlier this month, the Toronto rap star filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the diss track that brands him a pedophile, sparking speculation that the suit might be an effort to prevent or hinder Lamar from performing the song at the Super Bowl.

NEW KENDRICK LAMAR SUPERBOWL PROMO WITH NOT LIKE US PLAYING!!! pic.twitter.com/A9Vy9LlP9A — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) January 26, 2025

However, fans were buzzing after an NFL and Apple Music ad played during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC Championship game on Sunday (January 26) that suggested Kendrick Lamar would perform “Not Like Us” at the upcoming Super Bowl.

“He definitely performing ‘not like us,’” one fan responded, while another added, “This just got me so hype.” A third declared, “They know we don’t care who that song is about! We just want it played.”

While Drake didn’t react to the ad, he shared a post on his Instagram Story Sunday evening.

“Love to all the 6’ers,” he began. “Winter months are the toughest. S### can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other.” He signed off by announcing he would be “Be back in a flash,” before teasing his upcoming PARTYNEXTDOOR joint album.

The revelation that Drake found the winter depressing comes as no surprise. In his lawsuit, the rapper’s attorneys claim Drake suffered “personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings and other pecuniary loss,” following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss.