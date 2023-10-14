Drake’s Losing Streak Ends After He Wins $1.35 Million Betting On Logan Paul

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake‘s losing streak may have come to an end on Saturday (October 14) when Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification in the sixth and final round of their exhibition boxing match in Manchester, England. Drake revealed via Instagram earlier this week that he placed $850,000 on Logan, which amounts to a $1.35 million payout.

The fight between Paul and Denis was the co-feature to a pro bout between KSI and Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Danis, a jiu-jitsu champion and training partner of Conor McGregor, was deducted one point for an attempted takedown of Paul in Round 6. Danis attempted a second takedown in the waning seconds, which prompted Paul to throw a hammer fist.

Security quickly filled the ring, and the fight was stopped as officials attempted to restore order. Paul’s lone professional boxing match was a loss to KSI. Paul also participated in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

“Dillon Danis truly is a coward,” Paul said. ” … I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. … But he was calling himself a real fighter? … Conor McGregor, you see that?”

Drake’s betting habits have been well documented. The OVO Sound boss has been working with betting app Stake for roughly two years. He’s rumored to have lost more than $4 million in bets in 2022. Some athletes actually consider him bad luck. Earlier this year, Drake put $400,000 on Logan’s brother Jake to beat Tommy Fury before the Mancunian triumphed on points.

“F###, this is Drake’s fault!” Jake Paul joked in his post-match press conference after discovering Drake’s huge bet. “Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?”