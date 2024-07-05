Drake Parties In The Hamptons As Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Racks Up 11M Views Overnight

Drake was partying his cares away in the Hamptons while social media had a field day with Kendrick Lamar dancing on Drizzy’s grave in the “Not Like Us” video.
On Thursday (July 4), Drake joined Michael Rubin at his annual white party, just hours after K. Dot dropped the highly anticipated visuals for his Drake diss. Drake was seen mingling with GloRilla and other guests at the star-studded bash.
Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video has racked up a staggering 11 million views in just 10 hours. Kendrick Lamar let the visuals do the talking in a video packed with symbolism and direct responses to Drake’s attacks throughout their beef.
Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake’s “Family Matters” Allegations
Easter eggs littered the stunning video alongside some more obvious references. One of the highlights included Lamar dancing with his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children.
Drake accused Lamar of abusing his longtime partner on “Family Matters.” He also claimed Alford had an affair with his PgLang partner, Dave Free, and implied he fathered one of K. Dot’s children. However, Free directed the visuals alongside Kendrick Lamar, further dispelling the claims.
Lamar ends the video with a scene featuring an owl, symbolizing Drake’s OVO brand. He stands face to face with the owl before walking away and revealing the bird in a cage.
In addition to the caged owl, another scene seemingly references K. Dot’s “pedophile” allegations and Drake’s response that “I’d have been arrested” if he were a predator. Lamar works out in a stripped-down room reminiscent of a jail cell. Giving a nod to another of Drake’s tracks, Lamar does push ups.
Even the release date supports Lamar’s claims that Drake is a colonizer and “Not Like Us.” After hosting his epic The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert on Juneteenth, Lamar released the visuals on Independence Day, a few days after Drake celebrated Canada Day.