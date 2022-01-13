Drake Responds to Hot Sauce Rumors … ‘Take Ya 15 Minutes Of Fame’

The Champagne Papi told yall on “Wasting Time,” “Gold medalist, flushed the Magnums just so they not collectin’ my specimens, damn.” He not just letting y’all have his baby!

Drake seems to respond to the allegations that he put hot sauce in his used condoms to stop women from stealing his priceless sperm. The “Hotline Bling” rapper subs that the Instagram model was clout chasing … wanting 15 minutes of fame.

Earlier this week, social media was flaming after hearing the news that one of music’s biggest stars had a sexual encounter with a girl he met on the internet, and after the deed was over things were rumored to have gotten heated in an unconventional way.

She took to a blog and shared the ridiculous (or brilliant depending on who you are asking) story. She said after they had sex, she thought he threw the condom away in the wastebasket. She dug in the basket to find the used prophylactic. When she secured it, she tried to pour the semen into her v#####, in hopes to get pregnant with his child (bootleg turkey baster style). However, she didn’t know that he allegedly had mixed hot sauce in with the semen, which in turn tragically burnt her lady part ( or maybe not so tragic since she went into the trash to non-consensually snatch his potentially lucrative seed).

The story, reported by AllHipHop.com, caught fire.

The Billboard chart-topper has not officially made a comment, but he did drop something for the gram. He captioned, “You can have your 15 minutes of fame…I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins.”