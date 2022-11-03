Drake Reveals His Favorite Type Of Adult Movies In Fake Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#HowardStern gets #Drake to share the x-rated content he watches daily.

This week will see the arrival of Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative project. In preparation for Her Loss hitting DSPs on Friday, the Hip Hop duo sat down for what turned out to be a fake interview with provocative radio personality Howard Stern.

In a clip shared on social media, Stern asked Drake about which category of adult films he enjoys watching the most. Somewhat surprisingly, the Canadian hitmaker actually answered the question.

“Top. [The] highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently on a daily basis tuned into,” replied Drake, referring to scenes where women perform oral sex on men. “Those are like the real superstars.”

Drake clearly did not have a problem with the line of questioning or providing Howard Stern with a response. The 36-year-old music superstar even posted the video on Instagram.

In addition, 21 Savage uploaded the clip with Howard Stern to his Instagram page. Both rhymers’ caption read, “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow 🥀 thanks for having us.”

The social media rollout for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss also included them teasing a fake NPR Tiny Desk concert. Additionally, the “Jimmy Cooks” collaborators displayed what appears to be the official cover art for the project.

Drake and 21 Savage originally planned to release Her Loss on October 28. Longtime OVO Sound producer Noah “40” Shebib reportedly contracted COVID-19 which caused the team to push the album back to November 4.

Her Loss will join a Drake discography that also includes 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive commerical mixtape with Atlanta rapper Future. Earlier this year, Drake released his seventh studio LP titled Honestly, Nevermind.

21 Savage previously worked with producer Metro Boomin to create 2016’s Savage Mode and 2020’s Savage Mode II. Both southerners also partnered with Migos member Offset for the Without Warning collaborative album in 2017.