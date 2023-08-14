Drake Serenades Adonis After Telling Crowd Not To Throw Bras At Son’s First Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake asked fans to keep it “real PG” before serenading Adonis in a sweet exchange during the little boy’s first-ever show.

Drake shared a heartwarming father-and-son moment with Adonis during the little boy’s first time at his superstar dad’s show.

The 5-year-old watched on in awe as his father made his entrance at Inglewood, California’s Kia Forum Saturday night (August 12). Drake then joined Adonis mid-performance, sweetly serenading his son, who bobbed his head to the track.

Drake vibing with his son Adonis last night at his show in LA👨‍👦pic.twitter.com/gpZryGTHfh — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, Drake warned concertgoers to keep it “real PG” while his son was in the stadium. After previously requesting fans only throw their bras and not other objects onstage, the “Rich Flex” hitmaker asked the audience for a family-friendly show this time.

“Hey, look, imma be honest with you,” Drake said to the crowd after a concertgoer threw their bra at him. “I can’t talk about t###### tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever.”

He added: “So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”

Drake told the crowd last night to keep it PG & keep their bra’s on cause Adonis was there 😭 pic.twitter.com/QgrhX1iUX9 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2023

Despite his hectic touring schedule, Drake has been making the most of his time with Adonis. He recently shared an image of him doing his son’s hair which drew a hilarious response from Lil Yachty.

“It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet,” Yachty trolled in the comments section. Drake quickly hit back at his good friend’s jab with an amusing shot of his own. “I was unbraiding it b####,” Drizzy replied. “Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.”