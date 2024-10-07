Drake Sounds Off On Fake Friends & Betrayal During Toronto Nightclub Rant  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake called out fake friends and backstabbers in a candid speech before playing Beyoncé’s 2003 song “Me, Myself and I.”

Drake is reflecting on his friendships, calling out fake friends and backstabbers during an impromptu rant at a Toronto nightclub over the weekend.

The OVO honcho was in attendance at Canadian broadcaster Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party on Saturday (October 5). At one point during the evening, Drake grabbed the microphone to share some advice.

“One thing about Nostalgia, this party here, my real friends are definitely in the building,” Drake began. “But I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try to move funny with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you.”

He added, “You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”

He started to continue the speech before abruptly changing his mind and telling the DJ, “Go ahead” and play Beyoncé’s 2003 song “Me, Myself and I.”

#Drake 🤯 Calls Out Fake Rapper Friends On Stage, Then Plays Beyoncé's"Me, Myself and I" at Nostalgia 🎉 Party. pic.twitter.com/WIaQJA0vsg — The 🅾️riginal StuffBlogsPost (@thestuffblogspo) October 6, 2024

Drake Loses Friends Amid Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake’s speech on friendship follows his recent rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Multiple rappers took shots at Drake amid the beef, including several of his former collaborators. Among the attacks from K. Dot, Drake also took heat from Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Kanye West and others.

Earlier this year, Soulja Boy, who’s had his own issues with Drake in the past, claimed Drake’s collaborators deserted him in the heat of the battle.

“You disappointed me @Drake,” Soulja Boy wrote in July. “Doing all them weak ass songs with them n##### look where It got u none of them n##### you collab with or took on tour had yo back.”

Meanwhile, the feud was thrust into the spotlight again recently amid rumors Drake hit Lamar with a cease-and-desist to prevent him from playing “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl next year.