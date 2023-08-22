A Father-Son Collaboration: Drake Unveils “For All The Dogs” Album Art by Adonis 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake has unveiled the artwork for his highly anticipated upcoming album designed by no other than his son, Adonis.

Drake is one step close to releasing his highly anticipated upcoming album after unveiling the album cover designed by his son Adonis.

The Hip-Hop superstar took to social media Monday evening to unveil the artwork and announce its creator. The five-year-old drew inspiration from the album title, drawing a white dog with glowing red eyes on a plain black background.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” he penned in the Instagram caption. “Cover by Adonis.”

Adonis saw his dad at work for the first time recently, making his debut concert appearance earlier this month. Drake sweetly serenaded the little boy on stage.

While Drake is yet to announce the official release date, he has dropped a few hints recently. He first teased the album back in June when he announced his poetry book, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.”

Ads for the book, co-written with the OVO honcho’s childhood friend Kenza Samir, included a QR code that led to a website with the following message: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Then in July, he elaborated on what he meant by “the old Drake,” telling fans at his It’s All A Blur concert to expect music for fans to “get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”

He followed up on his New York tour stop a few weeks later with a date of sorts. “I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks,” Drake announced on July 26.

Two weeks have been and gone since Drizzy’s revelation, and the album could arrive any day now.