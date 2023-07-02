Drake Labeled A “Weirdo” After He Shows Off New Pink Manicure

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

But not all took issue with it. As one person pointed out, “This isn’t new. Painting your nails has ways been a thing with men. Stop projecting your toxic masculinity insecurities.”

Drake is the recipient of all kinds of criticism—and Sunday (July 2) is no different. Over the weekend, Drake sat down with a nail expert who pampered him with a manicure. The elaborate job included what looks like pink hearts painted on each nail. Of course, the internet lost its collective mind once a photo of the manicure hit social media.

One person wrote, “idc how anyone feel, I’m not messing w no n###a who gets his nails polished other than a manicure. The s### is WEIRD & drake a weirdo lmao.” Another said, “Drake loosing me with the manicure colors & designs,” while yet another commented, “Drake is so corny lol. If you paint your nails a color (not a plain manicure) then you’re gay. idc lol take it up with ya mammyyyyy.”

One more asked, “Why are these dude in Hip Hop constantly trying to shive their feminine ways and styles down our throats to make it seem normal or acceptable! Nothing about this s### is normal, not for a straight heterosexual man!”

Of course, there were just as many who didn’t see a problem with a man painting their nails. As one person pointed out, “This isn’t new. Painting your nails has ways been a thing with men. Stop projecting your toxic masculinity insecurities.” Whatever the case, Drake isn’t worried about anyone’s opinion—he’s rich and successful. He’s also been painting his nails for years now.

Idc what Drake do… that’s still my fav… that’s still pookie… he could slap your grandmother with that pink manicure…still riding. 😩 pic.twitter.com/nUxzforKZN — i.staccAlot 🐺 (@staccAdonna) July 2, 2023

At this point, Drake has bigger fish to fry. His tour with 21 Savage, dubbed It’s All A Blur Tour, has been pushed back for a third time. The run was supposed to kick off on June 29 in Memphis but now won’t begin until August. Neither Drake or 21 Savage have explained the reason behind the delay, again disappointing his fans.

On Saturday (July 1), Drake shared an old clip of himself to his Instagram Stories pretending to shoot a gun during what looks like an audition. He wrote at the top, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this is how I’m coming. Be warned.”